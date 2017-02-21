Raleigh food truck just for dogs

Things have gone to the dogs in the Triangle! We just found a food truck entirely for dogs. It serves locally-made all-natural dog treats, doggie cigars, and even doggie beer! (it's a non-alcoholic "beefy brew".)Three friends - Caryn, David, and Randy - opened the Hungry Paws Mobile Dog Treats truck because they love dogs and think there needs to be more things for dogs."People go to food truck rodeos, they go out to the park, they do things with their dogs. There's nothing out there - they want something for their dogs - they want something healthy for their dogs," David explained.So David started working on an all-natural cookie treat for dogs. His pal AJ was an official tester. He uses oat flour, rice flour, peanuts, flax seed, cinnamon, eggs, honey, and water. And you can even get them personalized. They've got frog shaped treats, treats that look like fire hydrants, and squirrels. The icing is made with yogurt and tapioca pudding.The truck sets up at events all over the Triangle. You can follow them on Facebook or book them at your next event. Here's how: