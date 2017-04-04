PET

Raleigh police warn about rabid raccoons

Raccoon (AP Photo)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department is warning residents about possible rabid raccoons in the area.

On Friday, a Raleigh animal control officer was called to the 3900 block of Lewis P Olds Wynd after a raccoon had been killed in a fight with a dog.

The raccoon was transported to a lab where it tested positive for rabies.

The dog's vaccinations were up-to-date and it was not harmed.

Police want to take this incident to remind dog owners to used these tips to help minimize a rabies risk:

-Residents should not approach animals that they do not know
-Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines
-Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs
-Do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid
-If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight
-If a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately

Observations of unusual behavior or other concerns about animals in Raleigh should be reported immediately by calling (919) 831-6311.

