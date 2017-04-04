Raleigh police warn about rabid raccoons

The Raleigh Police Department is warning residents about possible rabid raccoons in the area.On Friday, a Raleigh animal control officer was called to the 3900 block of Lewis P Olds Wynd after a raccoon had been killed in a fight with a dog.The raccoon was transported to a lab where it tested positive for rabies.The dog's vaccinations were up-to-date and it was not harmed.Police want to take this incident to remind dog owners to used these tips to help minimize a rabies risk:-Residents should not approach animals that they do not know-Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines-Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs-Do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid-If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight-If a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediatelyObservations of unusual behavior or other concerns about animals in Raleigh should be reported immediately by calling (919) 831-6311.