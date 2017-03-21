PETS

That big chicken video isn't fake, but it is scary

What the cluck? A video of a giant chicken caused many Twitter users to ask just that. (KTRK)

What the cluck? A video of a giant chicken caused many Twitter users to ask just that.

The world woke up Saturday morning to the amazing sight of the colossal clucker via a Tweet from @LifesBook_CEO who asked the obvious question, "Am I the only person wondering why this chicken is so d*** big."


The minute-long video was shared by 35,000 users as of Monday evening.

So is it real? Yes. The rooster in question is a Brahma chicken, a large breed of chicken cultivated in the US.

For a while, at the turn of the 20th century, they were the most in-demand meat breed in the country. According to the Livestock Conservancy, some birds bulked up to 18+ pounds.
