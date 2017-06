Sit. Stay. Spin! Tim Snyder figured out how to get his dog to stay perfectly relaxed while a rotating fidget spinner balances on his dog bone.Making the dog's patience even more impressive, the bone was bacon-flavored and "super slippery," Snyder wrote in the YouTube description.And this canine is hardly a one-trick pony. Snyder has also shared videos of the dog balancing meatballs and a fidget spinner on his nose.