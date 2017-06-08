PETS

U.K. election goes to the dogs with #DogsAtPollingStations

People with dogs pass each other outside a polling station at St Columba's Church, in the Knightsbridge area of London, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Matt Dunham/AP Photo)

British dogs showed off their patriotism by accompanying their owners to the polls during the 2017 U.K. general election on June 8.

Voters shared photos of their four-legged furry friends on Twitter using #DogsAtPollingStations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petsu.s. & worldcute animalsvotingfeel goodtrendingtwitter
Load Comments
PETS
Canine flu not in Wake County, officials say
Cat in a tree? No, it's a dog who had to be rescued
Goat Yoga: The wild exercise craze descends on Durham
Watch this dog play fetch with itself
More Pets
Top Stories
Bill on concealed-carry permit clears House, heads to Senate
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
Trump lawyer denies president demanded loyalty
Man dressed as 'Wizard of Oz' character charged with DWI
Republicans to ignore Cooper's call for special session
Politifact: Budget could allow access to free Pre-K
Fizzy Mess: Train collides with Coca-Cola truck
Show More
Murder suspect gives ABC11 exclusive jailhouse interview
2-year-old dies from suspected tick bite
Ashes found at NC Goodwill, can you help find relatives?
Frank Lloyd Wright's most iconic buildings
Fayetteville valedictorian has even loftier goals
More News
Photos
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
More Photos