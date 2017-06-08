U.K. election goes to the dogs with #DogsAtPollingStations

Voters shared photos of their four-legged furry friends on Twitter using #DogsAtPollingStations.
Kelly continues to be completely clueless #DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/h6DZDKkjJf— Mike (@mike_cheesman) June 8, 2017
Remember to vote kidz #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/c8eqOjIcX9— F r a n c e s c a x (@cescaa_murray) June 8, 2017
Flink loves going voting, especially if the polling station is in a park! #dogsatpollingstations ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Mw7oP1VJ9P— Tiga (@Superlarks) June 8, 2017
#dogsatpollingstations Loki votes for more slippers to be kept within stealing reach. pic.twitter.com/1vk3SX0Ueg— Stephen Lewry (@berbyq) June 8, 2017
Geezer pup #DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/JN4kelWqKz— Dory 🐠 (@Ariizoonnaa) June 8, 2017
Have you voted yet? Do u need some encouragement? Ruby the toy poodle is 8 months old today and made it to vote! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/Kd2nuKa0ij— Stephanie Ospina (@ospinamfj) June 8, 2017