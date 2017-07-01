VIRAL VIDEO

VIDEO: Clever cat teaches himself how to flush the toilet

EMBED </>More Videos

The playful pet taught himself how to flush the bowl much to Curt's surprise. (WTVD)

RADFORD, Virginia (WTVD) --
A Virginia man and his family were confused after learning that their water bill had drastically increased in just one month.

Curt Coleman said he kept hearing his toilet mysteriously flushing, so he decided to so some detective work.

"Hearing the toilet flush when I am in the house alone can be startling," he said. "Especially after watching The Conjuring... in the dark..."

So, one day Coleman set up a camera in his bathroom and quickly caught the culprit in the act.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Apparently, the family's cat had taught himself how to flush the toilet.

The playful pet can be seen jumping up on to the toilet bowl, holding the handle down, and then strutting away, admiring his work.

Coleman posted the video to Youtube and it's been viewed almost 200,000 times.

We're glad curiosity didn't kill this cat! Now if only he could teach himself how to use the toilet...

Storyful contributed to this post.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
petscatsviral videodigital videobuzzworthyVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
VIRAL VIDEO
VIDEO: Dog delivers water to umpires mid-game
VIDEO: Motorcyclist kicks car, triggers chain-reaction crash in California
Funny 'Cop Rompers' infomercial goes viral
Snake crawls out of AC to eat rat
More viral video
PETS
Dog lost for months reunited with owners
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
Dog crashes orchestra performance in Turkey
DOGGONE CUTE! Pregnant pup has maternity photo shoot
More Pets
Top Stories
Fayetteville police investigate homicide
3 teens arrested for throwing rocks at cars
I-95 now cleared after crash caused traffic backups
Body of missing boy allegedly killed by father found
Wake County checkpoint results in 12 DWI offenses
Former UNC Chancellor, Paul Hardin dies at age 86
1 dead in Johnston County car crash
Show More
Little Rock Police: Several injured after nightclub shooting
Woman desperate for answers after family vanishes in Mexico
Officers who saved women talk about what happened
Records detail missing money from Register of Deeds office
Governor Roy Cooper signs 'brunch bill'
More News
Top Video
Officers who saved women talk about what happened
Records detail missing money from Register of Deeds office
Big changes coming to Raleigh's Moore Square
Planning 4th of July fireworks? Be courteous to veterans
More Video