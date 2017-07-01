RADFORD, Virginia (WTVD) --A Virginia man and his family were confused after learning that their water bill had drastically increased in just one month.
Curt Coleman said he kept hearing his toilet mysteriously flushing, so he decided to so some detective work.
"Hearing the toilet flush when I am in the house alone can be startling," he said. "Especially after watching The Conjuring... in the dark..."
So, one day Coleman set up a camera in his bathroom and quickly caught the culprit in the act.
Apparently, the family's cat had taught himself how to flush the toilet.
The playful pet can be seen jumping up on to the toilet bowl, holding the handle down, and then strutting away, admiring his work.
Coleman posted the video to Youtube and it's been viewed almost 200,000 times.
We're glad curiosity didn't kill this cat! Now if only he could teach himself how to use the toilet...
Storyful contributed to this post.