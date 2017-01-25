PET RESCUE

VIDEO: Dog rescued after being chained in backyard for 15 years

EMBED </>More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest details.

A Long Island animal rescue group has freed a neglected dog that they say spent the last 15 years of its life shackled by a heavy chain in the backyard of a Suffolk County home.

The Smithtown-based Guardians of Rescue recovered Bear, an elderly Lab-chow, from a residence in Shirley last week after fielding reports of a dog that appeared to be in need of assistance.

"We were able to get the owners to turn him over to us and it became the first day of the rest of his life," said a member of the rescue organization, Guardians of Rescue.

Watch video of the dog's rescuers cutting his chain here:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch as a dog chained up for 15 years is freed after its chain is cut.


The chain was a 35-pound weight on his neck.

Members of the organization quickly realized how poorly Bear was being treated when they dropped off a new doghouse for him.

Robert Misseri, founder of Guardians of Rescue, says that's when the group knew they had to do something to make a difference in the dog's life.

Bear is now available for adoption through Save-A-Pet. He's in good health and has already had a couple of outings.

If you're interesting in adopting him, check out the organization's website here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Related Topics:
petsdogpet rescuelong island news
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PET RESCUE
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
Good Samaritan finds dog missing for 10 years
Tarboro animal shelter gets help after flooding
New law allows California citizens to save pets from hot car
More pet rescue
PETS
Meet the Smithsonian's National Zoo new seal pup
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
Rottweiler owner attacked and dog comes to her rescue
Raleigh 8-year-old uses birthday to help shelter pets
More Pets
Top Stories
IKEA coming to Cary? Town mayor weighs in
Man critically injured in Fayetteville drive-by shooting
A 7-year-old sexual predator? The I-Team investigates
Dow eclipses 20,000 for the first time
Police: Man posing as AT&T rep tries to scam resident
NC speaker names chief of staff as 2017 session resumes
Woman: 'Lesbianism' listed as condition on medical chart
Show More
Teacher dies after collapsing at Fayetteville school
Diabetic girl searches for lost service pup in Chapel Hill
Trump to order investigation into 'voter fraud'
NC lawmakers, governor ready for showdown Wednesday
Protesters' chase of McCrory blurs lines of free speech
More News
Top Video
Protesters' chase of McCrory blurs lines of free speech
NC lawmakers, governor ready for showdown Wednesday
A 7-year-old sexual predator? The I-Team investigates
Durham sisters engage in epic spelling bee showdown
More Video