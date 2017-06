Passengers on a boat in New Jersey were taken by surprise when a playful whale breached extremely close to the boat on June 22.Paul Ziolkowski, was out boating with a group of friends a mile off the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, on the border of New York and New Jersey, when a huge Humpback Whale breached extremely close to the boat.Ziolkowski was lucky enough to catch the whole thing on camera.