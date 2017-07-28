Today we're at max capacity for cats and almost there with dogs. WE'RE RELYING ON YOU, WAKE COUNTY! HELP MAKE THIS A BIG ADOPTION WEEKEND!! pic.twitter.com/zzKaa7rrGp — WakeGOV Pets (@WakeGOVPets) July 28, 2017

The Wake County Animal Center is sending out an SOS to the public to adopt this weekend.The shelter was at capacity on Friday for cats and nearing capacity for dogs after taking in over 150 animals since last Sunday according to Wake County communications specialist, Jennifer Heiss.Here's how those numbers break down:Puppies - 13Dogs - 71Cats - 32Kittens - 40The shelter is an animal intake center and may euthanize animals if they cannot house them. It's currently working with fosters and other agencies to make room inside the kennels.The shelter's rescue coordinator, Cindy Lynch, said part of the overcrowding stems from pet surrenders, while the other part is people bringing in stray cats and kittens after birthing season."Most of the kittens are too young and too small to be adopted out," Heiss said. "Kittens are not available for adoption until they are at least eight weeks old and weigh two pounds. We rely on foster volunteers and rescue partners to take these kittens home and bottle feed them until they are big enough and old enough to be adopted out. ""We currently have 234 kittens in foster," she said.