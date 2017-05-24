The cats-only clinic in Dublin is looking for someone with "gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time," someone who is "capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our in patients," and who has "an ability to understand different types of purring."
It is clear from the posting that the clinic has a sense of humor, too.
"We are an equal opportunities employer, however we do discriminate against dogs attending our veterinary clinic as patients."
The posting had social media users claiming to have found their "dream job" and promising to use their cat as a reference.
@JustCatsDublin Does this count as a resume or is it considered a reference? 😻🐱🐈 pic.twitter.com/XRGSEYlMFW— Misty Santos (@Misty_Toast) May 24, 2017