  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face (WARNING - graphic content)
  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Durham novelist Michael Peterson enters plea in the 2001 death of his wife Kathleen
PETS

This baby reptile's species dates back to the dinosaurs

EMBED </>More News Videos

The tuatara species dates back millions of years, but this little one just entered the world. (chesterzoo/Twitter)

A zoo in England celebrated the arrival of rare but adorable reptiles.

The Chester Zoo just hatched six tuataras, the zoo announced on its Facebook page.

The tuatara, also known as the "living dinosaur," is a reptile that's part of the order Sphenodontia, which flourished 200 million years ago. It is the only surviving member of that order, according to National Geographic.

The zookeepers at Chester Zoo who first hatched tuataras there in 2016 said that the species are believed to be older than the dinosaurs. Today, they are only found in the wild in New Zealand.

The zoo said this is the first time a tuatara hatching has been captured in such high definition.
Related Topics:
petswild animalszoou.s. & worldhistorydinosaurswatercooler
Load Comments
PETS
15 puppies in need of care and support
Watch as dog balances crackers on her head
Tough pup recovers from heroin overdose
New Triangle food truck is just for dogs
More Pets
Top Stories
2 dead, 3 injured in crash after Garner police chase
Girl, 15, crashes after high-speed chase in Durham
Man accused of trying to sell fake Duke vs. UNC tickets
Two children among 10 new flu deaths in North Carolina
Cary student wins Google Doodle contest
Dog rescued after falling off cliff in California
NAACP to announce plans for NC economic boycott
Show More
Crowdfunding income could be susceptible to taxes
Kim Jong Nam was exposed to nerve agent: police
Oxford drug arrest ends with shots fired, crash, injuries
Wake leaders discuss role of school resource officers
2 people in serious condition after shooting in Durham
More News
Top Video
2 dead, 3 injured in crash after Garner police chase
ABC11's morning team Oscars promo shoot bloopers
Wake leaders discuss role of school resource officers
Crowdfunding income could be susceptible to taxes
More Video