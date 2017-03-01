This giraffe has the hang of dribbling a soccer ball.
The oversized ball was placed inside the giraffe's enclosure at the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona, and one of the long-legged mammals was a natural. Zookeepers said this enrichment activity is not only fun to watch, it's good for the giraffe.
"Giraffes spend most of their day on their feet and spend about 22 hours a day eating. Kicking helps the giraffes stretch," the zoo explained on its YouTube page.
Related Topics:
petsfeel goodsoccerzoowild animals
petsfeel goodsoccerzoowild animals