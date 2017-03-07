Woman battling depression pleads for pup's safe return

Lisa Buenteo is worried her best friend is gone for good - and she's desperate to get him back."He is definitely my best friend," Buenteo said. "He is my child. We go everywhere together. We do everything together."For now, a leash and collar is all she has of her 8-month-old Chihuahua-mix pup."The first thing I did was, where is my dog? It was very much of a shock," Buenteo said.A week ago, last Tuesday night, someone stole her "companion" dog and has nearly wrecked Buenteo's life."I've been dealing with depression, and he was an unexpected gift, and he has a lot of laughter and happiness, and pulled me out of quite a bit," Buenteo said.She posted fliers and pictures around her neighborhood and was shocked at what she heard.She's not the only resident in the neighborhood just off Crystal Springs Road to lose a dog. During the past few weeks, she says, other residents have lost their pets as well."I was warned by the gentleman that lives across the street from me," Buenteo said. "He happened to see a couple of weeks ago, someone in an SUV tried to call my dog to their vehicle."She's offering a reward, and plans to file a police report soon. For now, she pleads for mercy."Just bring my dog back," Buenteo pleads. "It's just like this I want my dog back."It is that important to me," she added. "He is my child."Anyone with information is asked to email Lisa at