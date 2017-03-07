PETS

Woman battling depression pleads for pup's safe return

Her comfort dog, a Chihuahua mix, was stolen off Lisa Buenteo's front porch. (Courtesy of Lisa Buenteo)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Lisa Buenteo is worried her best friend is gone for good - and she's desperate to get him back.

"He is definitely my best friend," Buenteo said. "He is my child. We go everywhere together. We do everything together."

For now, a leash and collar is all she has of her 8-month-old Chihuahua-mix pup.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"The first thing I did was, where is my dog? It was very much of a shock," Buenteo said.

A week ago, last Tuesday night, someone stole her "companion" dog and has nearly wrecked Buenteo's life.

"I've been dealing with depression, and he was an unexpected gift, and he has a lot of laughter and happiness, and pulled me out of quite a bit," Buenteo said.

She posted fliers and pictures around her neighborhood and was shocked at what she heard.

She's not the only resident in the neighborhood just off Crystal Springs Road to lose a dog. During the past few weeks, she says, other residents have lost their pets as well.

"I was warned by the gentleman that lives across the street from me," Buenteo said. "He happened to see a couple of weeks ago, someone in an SUV tried to call my dog to their vehicle."

She's offering a reward, and plans to file a police report soon. For now, she pleads for mercy.

"Just bring my dog back," Buenteo pleads. "It's just like this I want my dog back.

"It is that important to me," she added. "He is my child."

Anyone with information is asked to email Lisa at very.needed@yahoo.com

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petsdogs stolencomfort dogfayetteville newspetFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Dogs again welcome - with restrictions - at Duke Gardens
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Adorable seal pup catches some rays on Outer Banks
Watch a giraffe play soccer
More Pets
Top Stories
Teen who decapitated mother in country illegally
Fayetteville coach faces 105 additional child-sex charges
Report slams Duke University in wake of uranium breach
Durham Police seeks man, woman in Circle K robbery
Snow this weekend?!
Chapel Hill Police search for man who robbed downtown bank
3 dead after train hits bus in Mississippi
Show More
Family says they were scammed out of service dog
Grand jury declines to charge officer seen throwing student
Teen killed in Franklin County crash
SWAT team called out because of Wake Forest hoax
Health officials report meningitis case at Elon University
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos