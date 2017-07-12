PETS

Woman charged after cats found dead, malnourished in Cumberland County home

EMBED </>More Videos

County officials have now declared the house unsafe for human habitat.

By and Greg Barnes
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged a woman after dead animals were found in a home in the 200 block of Redfish Drive.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Deputies executed a search warrant Monday when a property manager reported the resident hadn't been seen in a while and officers doing a welfare check noticed a strong smell.



According to Animal Control Director Dr. John Lauby, one dead cat and three live cats were found in the home.

One of the three live cats will have to be euthanized because of illness.

"The hoarder situation is such that it is unsafe to move anything inside the trailer in order to see if there are any more deceased animals in the trailer," Lauby said. "No more live animals have been heard inside the trailer."

Now, deputies have charged Lou Ann Cain with three counts of animal cruelty.

Lou Ann Cain


Deputies said Cain told them she checked on the animals every day, but investigators say the animal's badly malnourished conditions indicate otherwise.


Neighbors were shocked by the news.

"She feeds them every day," neighbor Kenneth McGlaughlin told ABC11. "I mean, every day when she comes home from work, you see her with a bag of food."

Cain's bond was set at $10,000.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
petsanimal crueltyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Customs agents find live snakes inside box at airport
WATCH: Dog acts as built-in car alarm
Teen bit in head by bear wakes up to "crunching sound"
Puppy found in dumpster half blind
More Pets
Top Stories
FBI raids two properties in Raleigh
Car slams into Raleigh home
Teen charged in July 4th shooting accused of escape attempt
HEAT ADVISORY: Heat index could reach 105+ degrees today
How to stay cool in the heat
ANALYSIS: Why Donald Trump Jr.'s emails change the game on Russia
Two people shot at while driving in Raleigh
Show More
NC man faces fraud charge for claiming to be son
6 Marines and 1 sailor from Camp Lejeune killed in plane crash
Myrtle Beach enforcing midnight curfew for kids under 17
Mom's viral post shows the dangers of trampolines
Police: NC man forced nephew to stand barefoot on hot asphalt
More News
Top Video
Two people shot at while driving in Raleigh
Moral Monday protesters fight ban from General Assembly
6 Marines and 1 sailor from Camp Lejeune killed in plane crash
Good Samaritan helps reunite woman with lost wallet
More Video