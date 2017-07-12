CCSO investigating animal cruelty case on RedFish Dr. At least a dozen abandoned/neglected animals inside. 2 have been rescued. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/YmhCgYaBPn — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) July 10, 2017

CCSO says furniture was blocking the doorways. They found several dead animals inside #abc11 pic.twitter.com/WsSFdKPE8t — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) July 10, 2017

Two animals have been taken to the vet. Animal Control is still working to rescue the remaining animals inside. #abc11 — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) July 10, 2017

BREAKING: Judge sends Lou Ann Cain back to jail on animal cruelty charges. More charges expected #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Ph2EOEUvOR — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) July 12, 2017

DA's office asked for a secured bond due to potential for more charges.#abc11 — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) July 12, 2017

Keep in mind, crews cant go back in the house due to biohazards so there could be more dead animals thus more charges. #abc11 — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) July 12, 2017

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged a woman after dead animals were found in a home in the 200 block of Redfish Drive.Deputies executed a search warrant Monday when a property manager reported the resident hadn't been seen in a while and officers doing a welfare check noticed a strong smell.According to Animal Control Director Dr. John Lauby, one dead cat and three live cats were found in the home.One of the three live cats will have to be euthanized because of illness."The hoarder situation is such that it is unsafe to move anything inside the trailer in order to see if there are any more deceased animals in the trailer," Lauby said. "No more live animals have been heard inside the trailer."Now, deputies have charged Lou Ann Cain with three counts of animal cruelty.Deputies said Cain told them she checked on the animals every day, but investigators say the animal's badly malnourished conditions indicate otherwise.Neighbors were shocked by the news."She feeds them every day," neighbor Kenneth McGlaughlin told ABC11. "I mean, every day when she comes home from work, you see her with a bag of food."Cain's bond was set at $10,000.