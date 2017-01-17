A West Virginia woman is charged with animal cruelty after her sister said the woman tossed a puppy from a moving car near Spartanburg.A sheriff's department report said 26-year-old Tracy Nicole Carr of Charleston, West Virginia, was charged with mistreatment of animals Sunday after her sister said a puppy was missing as she and her brother drove Carr home.The woman said she asked Carr to keep the dog from climbing into the front seat. The woman said heard a thud after the window rolled down.Carr told deputies the window accidentally rolled down and the dog jumped. She told deputies she hoped the dog died instantly.The dog suffered a few cuts and a possible broken leg.It was not known if Carr has an attorney.