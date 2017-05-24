PETS

Spring Lake woman who fatally shot dog thought she was using BB gun

EMBED </>More Videos

Leslie Senatus (image courtesy Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

SPRING LAKE, North Carolina --
A North Carolina woman accused of fatally shooting a dog has said she thought she was using a BB gun.

The Fayetteville Observer reports Cumberland County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Sean Swain says 20-year-old Leslie Senatus had been using a BB gun to discipline the dog to make it stop barking, but used the wrong gun when she shot him in the chest March 2. Senatus was charged with cruelty to animals Monday.

Shooting an animal with a BB gun is illegal and carries a misdemeanor charge that the Cumberland County Animal Control is authorized to levy. The Sheriff's Office, which has the ability to levy felony charges, investigated the case because of its nature.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Senatus is being held on $15,000 bond. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petsshootinganimal crueltySpring Lake
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Injured dog looking for his forever home
NC firefighters rescue baby turkeys from drain
DOT workers rescue cat flung over North Carolina bridge
Emaciated dog finds happy home in Moore County
More Pets
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Tornado risk today!
Man, woman killed in fiery Harnett County crash
Durham police catch woman riding on SUV hood on I-40
$500M in opium poppy plants seized in North Carolina
Durham Freeway closure postponed again
Father angered by United Airlines' accusation at RDU
3 more arrested in Manchester; attacker's Libya ties probed
Show More
Tornado downs trees, damages buildings in Sampson County
President Trump holds 'fantastic meeting' with Pope Francis at the Vatican
Sampson County man captures cell phone video of tornado
DNA testing unlocks ancestry but beware of potential drawbacks
Raleigh works to secure 'soft targets' from attacks
More News
Top Video
Carjacking leads to chase in Charlotte
Durham police catch woman riding on SUV hood on I-40
First Alert Mode: Tornado risk today!
3 more arrested in Manchester; attacker's Libya ties probed
More Video