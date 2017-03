You may have heard of doing yoga with animals - like cats or dogs - but it looks like this type of fitness has gone to the farm.It's called "Goat Yoga" and it's happening at one farm in Detroit, Michigan.For $25 a class, you can do downward dog alongside several goats.The farm started off with only one class, but quickly added more after selling out.The class holds about 20 yogis and 8 goats. They all seem to enjoy the extra company.