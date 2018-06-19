Pharmacy tech caught on camera allegedly stealing pills

A pharmacy technician in Florida was arrested for the second time in three weeks for allegedly stealing bottles of prescription pills after store surveillance video appeared to show her stuffing bottles down her shirt, police said.The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Katie Jean Williams, 28, of Daytona Beach, had been working at the Pierson Community Pharmacy for about a month when authorities said she stole more than a dozen bottles of prescription drugs out of the pharmacy's safe. Surveillance video appeared to show Williams putting bottles underneath her clothes and into a bag, police said.Williams was arrested Friday on charges of trafficking in Oxycodone, four counts of drug possession and grand theft. The sheriff's office said Williams was first arrested May 25 on charges of grand theft and trafficking in Oxycodone.At the time of that first arrest, the pharmacy's owner reported that hundreds of Oxycodone and amphetamine pills had gone missing, deputies said. A follow-up audit found there were more bottles missing than previously thought and more surveillance video that allegedly showed Williams stealing pills.According to court documents, Williams spent five days in jail for her first arrest and was released on bond. She is currently being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on June 21.