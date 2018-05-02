Two Franklin High School students are in police custody after allegedly writing a "hit list" that included the names of 11 students and the principal,Macon County School officials said in a Facebook post that they were given access to the names of students whom the list intended to harm.The post also said that the student who wrote the list was detained and that the individuals who were named on the list, and their parents, were notified individually.The Macon County Sheriff's Department released a photo of the items found in the bedroom of the student who created the list.Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland said the items found in the bedroom of the teen were a mix of firearms and airsoft pellet weapons.