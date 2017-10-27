PHOTOS: 4 people rob Morrisville store

The Morrisville Police Department is trying to identify three men and a woman who robbed customers before holding up a Sheetz convenience store early Friday morning.It happened around 12:20 a.m. in the store located at 10700 Chapel Hill Road.Police said the robbers came up to a customer in the parking lot and demanded his wallet at gunpoint.Then, they went inside the store and robbed more customers before taking cash from the register.They left in a 2017 Black Jeep Cherokee with Virginia license plate AEU1951 that was stolen from one of the customers.One suspect appears to be 5'11" to 6' in height, slim build, wearing a black hoodie, blue and white stone wash jeans, white sneakers and a black bandana covering his face. The second suspect brandishing a silver handgun is around 5'8" to 5'9" in height, slim build, wearing a grey or white hoodie, black pants, all white sneakers, and a black bandana covering the majority of his face.The third suspect is about 5'8" to 5'9" in height, medium build, wearing a black hoodie, red shirt underneath hoodie, tan colored skinny jeans/ pants, red black Michael Jordan sneakers, and a black bandanna covering the majority of his face.The fourth suspect is 5'5" to 5'7" in height, slim build, wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, white Adidas sneakers with the black stripe on them, and a red bandana. It appears that this suspect is female. All of the suspects appear to be African American.A reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the robbers. If you have any information, please contact Detective Mullis at (919) 463-1623.