PHOTOS: 4 people rob Morrisville store

MORRISVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Morrisville Police Department is trying to identify three men and a woman who robbed customers before holding up a Sheetz convenience store early Friday morning.
It happened around 12:20 a.m. in the store located at 10700 Chapel Hill Road.
Police said the robbers came up to a customer in the parking lot and demanded his wallet at gunpoint.
Then, they went inside the store and robbed more customers before taking cash from the register.
They left in a 2017 Black Jeep Cherokee with Virginia license plate AEU1951 that was stolen from one of the customers.
One suspect appears to be 5'11" to 6' in height, slim build, wearing a black hoodie, blue and white stone wash jeans, white sneakers and a black bandana covering his face. The second suspect brandishing a silver handgun is around 5'8" to 5'9" in height, slim build, wearing a grey or white hoodie, black pants, all white sneakers, and a black bandana covering the majority of his face.
The third suspect is about 5'8" to 5'9" in height, medium build, wearing a black hoodie, red shirt underneath hoodie, tan colored skinny jeans/ pants, red black Michael Jordan sneakers, and a black bandanna covering the majority of his face.
The fourth suspect is 5'5" to 5'7" in height, slim build, wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, white Adidas sneakers with the black stripe on them, and a red bandana. It appears that this suspect is female. All of the suspects appear to be African American.
A reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the robbers. If you have any information, please contact Detective Mullis at (919) 463-1623.