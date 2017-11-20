Pickpockets strike at Cary grocery stores

Cary police are working to identify a man and two women they believe are behind several pickpocketing incidents at area grocery stores.Police said there have been four female victims since late October, all of them targeted while leaving their purses in their carts to shop for groceries.Investigators tell ABC11 surveillance footage from one incident shows a white woman with long blonde hair distracting a female shopper in an aisle, engaging her in conversation, while a man wearing a cap and sunglasses discreetly reaches into the unsuspecting shopper's purse and snatches her wallet.In other incidents, investigators said the same man can be seen working with a black woman who distracts the shopper while he grabs the wallet.The man is described as white with a medium build, always wearing a cap with sunglasses. On the right side of his neck, a large tattoo can be seen above his collar.Timeline of pickpocketing incidents:-Oct. 25th: Kroger at 1273 NW Maynard Rd.-Nov. 11th: Kroger at 1273 NW Maynard Rd.-Nov. 15th: Harris Teeter at 7145 O'Kelly Chapel Rd.-Nov. 18th: Harris Teeter at 1151 Tryon Village Dr.Cary police said the thieves immediately used the stolen credit cards at a Belk department store, Best Buy, and other Harris Teeters.Investigators are working now to learn if there are any more people involved in the crimes.Police are urging female shoppers to keep a close eye on their purses while shopping.Anyone with information on the incidents should contact the Cary Police Dept.----------------------------------------------------------------------