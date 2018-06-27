PLANE CRASH

Pilot killed when plane towing banner gets tangled in trees in Outer Banks

(Russ Lay/OuterBanksVoice.com)

MANTEO, N.C. --
Authorities say the pilot of a single-engine plane has died after a banner it was about to tow became tangled in some trees.

The N.C. Highway Patrol told local news outlets the pilot had circled around to pick up a pull-behind banner on Wednesday, and as the plane was gaining altitude on takeoff, the banner became tangled. Sgt. Michael Baker said the crash occurred around 10:35 a.m. at Dare County Regional Airport.

According to The Outer Banks Voice, emergency personnel reached the scene in minutes, but the pilot died shortly after he was removed from the wreckage.

The pilot's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PLANE CRASH
Small plane flips on its roof while landing in Fayetteville
GEICO Skytypers pilot killed in Long Island plane crash
Airliner with 110 aboard crashes, burns in Cuba field
911 callers reported seeing military plane fall from sky
More plane crash
Top Stories
Report: SC woman hit black teen, told him 'he didn't belong' at pool
Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
North Carolina police chase leaves pregnant woman dead
Charlottesville driver faces federal hate crime charges
Joe Jackson dies at 89 after battle with pancreatic cancer
Police: Fayetteville mom tried to poison kids with lighter fluid
Plea possible in Apex machete attack case
Police: Woman said she had stomach punched to kill baby
Show More
Boa constrictor found after escaping from Burlington home
Customers who ate at Charlotte Hardee's should get hep A vaccination
Body found in beer cooler at Atlanta Braves stadium
One person killed in two-car accident in Cumberland County
Woman says pharmacist denied her miscarriage prescription
More News