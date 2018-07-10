Plane carrying 11 crashes on Alaska mountain

JOYEETA BISWAS
The U.S. Coast Guard is trying to rescue 11 people after their charter plane crashed this afternoon near Ketchikan, Alaska.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said all on board were alive, but some had been injured in the crash. Rescuers have located the plane and are trying to determine how best to extract the survivors.

Chris John, the Incident Commander at the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad, said weather conditions would determine whether the Coast Guard would land on the mountain and load the victims, or hoist them up to the helicopters.

Clint Johnson of the National Transportation Safety Board said the pilot alerted the authorities after the plane, a float-equipped DHC-3T Turbo Otter charter aircraft, crashed on the Prince of Wales Island in Alaska. The crash site is 2,000 feet above sea level in a mountainous, tree-covered area.

The Coast Guard spokesperson received an emergency call about the crash at 8.50 am local time, its spokesperson said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
10 volunteer Robeson County firefighters charged with arson
Dump truck overturns on I-540 in Raleigh, causes traffic delays
Boy recovering after being pulled from Durham pool
Do you know them? Sheriff seeks help identifying remains found in the '90s
North Carolina law enforcement agencies join lip-sync battle fun
VIDEO: Thieves steal from Apple Store in seconds
IHOP acknowledges it faked IHOb name change
Mobile DMV visits UNC athletic department to promote Real IDs
Show More
All saved: 12 boys, coach rescued from flooded cave in Thailand
Deputies: NC woman bit boyfriend after he changed TV channel
First train leaves new Raleigh Union Station
Check your account: Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
Family chooses unusual way to remember dead man at his wake
More News