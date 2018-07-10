Plane carrying 11 crashes on Alaska mountain

The U.S. Coast Guard is trying to rescue 11 people after their charter plane crashed this afternoon near Ketchikan, Alaska.A Coast Guard spokesperson said all on board were alive, but some had been injured in the crash. Rescuers have located the plane and are trying to determine how best to extract the survivors.Chris John, the Incident Commander at the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad, said weather conditions would determine whether the Coast Guard would land on the mountain and load the victims, or hoist them up to the helicopters.Clint Johnson of the National Transportation Safety Board said the pilot alerted the authorities after the plane, a float-equipped DHC-3T Turbo Otter charter aircraft, crashed on the Prince of Wales Island in Alaska. The crash site is 2,000 feet above sea level in a mountainous, tree-covered area.The Coast Guard spokesperson received an emergency call about the crash at 8.50 am local time, its spokesperson said.