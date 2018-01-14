U.S. & WORLD

Jetliner skids off runway, nearly into Black Sea in Turkey

EMBED </>More Videos

Passengers on a Pegasus Airlines flight found themselves just feet from the sea after their Boeing 737 skidded off the runway. (DHA-Depo Photos via AP)

TRABZON, Turkey --
Passengers on a Turkish airliner came frighteningly close to a water evacuation after their plane skidded off the runway and down an embankment, coming to rest just feet from the Black Sea.

Photos of the aftermath show the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 perched precariously on the slope and surrounded by emergency vehicles.

Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz told the Associated Press that all 162 passengers and crew on board were evacuated and are safe.

The airliner was flying from Ankara to Trabzon on the country's northern coast. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
boeingplane accidentTurkeyu.s. & worldaviation
U.S. & WORLD
Man accused of killing mom after fight over video game
Teen arrested after dad finds child porn on cell phone
Kids rushed into manhole during Hawaii missile threat
What Hawaiians saw on TV during missile scare
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Will we see more snow on Wednesday?
Teen arrested after dad finds child porn on cell phone
Man accused of killing mom after fight over video game
State troopers locate missing man 720 miles from home
3 injured in Durham apartment fire
Shots fired at Tarboro police car after traffic stop
1 dead, 3 injured in Fayetteville house fire
What Trump's 's---hole' comments could mean for the travel ban
Show More
Triangle woman vacationing in Hawaii recounts 'mistake' missile alert
Woman arrested after 10K packets of heroin left at middle school
Infectious disease alert reported for airport passengers
What Hawaiians saw on TV during missile scare
Hawaii emergency officials: Alert of ballistic missile threat was mistake
More News
Top Video
African immigrants in Raleigh 'insulted' by Trump's vulgar remarks
Child shot in Durham gas station parking lot
WakeMed goes dark during brief power outage
Nerves are shot after Wake school bus, city bus hit by BBs
More Video