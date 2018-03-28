Playboy says it's quitting 'sexually repressive' Facebook

JUSTIN DOOM
Cooper Hefner, the son of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, said late Tuesday that the publication would be leaving Facebook.

The platform's "content guidelines and corporate policies continue contradicting our values," Hefner wrote in a statement he posted to Twitter. "We've tried to craft our voice for the platform, which in our opinion continues to be sexually repressive."

Recent allegations of Facebook's role in enabling interference in U.S. elections "demonstrates another concern we have of how they handle users' data -- more than 25 million of which are Playboy fans -- making it clear to us that we must leave the platform," continued Hefner, the publication's chief creative officer.

Hefner's announcement comes a few days after Elon Musk said he deleted his own page, as well as those of two of his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, in response to the #DeleteFacebook protest following recent news reports.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Playboy's decision to quit the platform or on allegations of election interference.

