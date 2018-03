Raleigh police are investigating after one man was shot and another person was beaten during a home invasion on Saturday.Now, police are looking for a purple Acura that drove away from the scene.Officers responded to a call at 105 Bashford Road, which is off Hillsborough Street, just before 8 p.m.Police said a 25-year-old man was shot while the other victim was "pistol whipped."The investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released at this time.