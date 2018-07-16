Raleigh police say a 21-year-old man who was found dead over the weekend was the suspect in a robbery at a convenience store and was shot by a worker at the store before he died.According to police, Derrick Malik Wiley was the suspect in a robbery at the Mini Mart in the 5500 block of Old Wake Forest Road.During the alleged robbery, an employee exchanged gunfire with Wiley.Wiley was shot in the leg. No other injuries were reported.Wiley's body was found in the 4200 block of Waterbury Road just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.The investigation is ongoing but, at this time, no charges have been filed.