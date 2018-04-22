Police: 3 dead, 4 injured in Waffle House shooting near Nashville, TN

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Three people were killed and four others were injured during a shooting at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee, police say.According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:25 a.m. Sunday local time at the Waffle House location at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.Police say a suspect armed with a rifle entered the restaurant and opened fire.After shooting at least seven people, police say a patron was able to wrestle the rifle away from the gunman.The suspect -- who was wearing only a green jacket and was otherwise nude at the time of the shooting -- then fled the restaurant onPolice later identified the person of interest as 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. He was last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike.Antioch is a suburban neighborhood about 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.There were 35 officers from three precincts which responded to the shooting, police said.Waffle House released the following statement Sunday morning: