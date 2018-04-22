Police: 3 dead, 4 injured in Waffle House shooting near Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE --Three people were killed and four others were injured during a shooting at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee, police say.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:25 a.m. Sunday local time at the Waffle House location at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.
Police say a suspect armed with a rifle entered the restaurant and opened fire.
After shooting at least seven people, police say a patron was able to wrestle the rifle away from the gunman.
The suspect -- who was wearing only a green jacket and was otherwise nude at the time of the shooting -- then fled the restaurant on
Police later identified the person of interest as 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. He was last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike.
Antioch is a suburban neighborhood about 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.
There were 35 officers from three precincts which responded to the shooting, police said.
Waffle House released the following statement Sunday morning:
We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Right now, our first thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we will be there for them in this most difficult time. We are still gathering the details, and so we do not have much information to share. While this is an active investigation, we defer all questions about the incident to the Metro Police in Nashville. Our Senior Vice President, Area Vice President, Division Manager and other members of management are on site now to assist in any way they can. We also have a corporate team on the way from Atlanta. This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family, and we ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers.