Police: 3 kids found padlocked inside room at Kinston apartment

Police in Kinston found three children padlocked inside a room at an apartment, and their mother is charged in the incident.The Kinston Police Department told local media outlets that officers responding to a call found the children ages 4, 6 and 8 sleeping on the floor of the room.The Lenoir County Department of Social Services was contacted, and unspecified arrangements were made for the children.Authorities say 36-year-old April Christine Berry returned to the apartment about 90 minutes after officers reached the scene Wednesday.Berry is charged with child abuse and is in the Lenoir County jail on a $3,000 bond.It couldn't be determined Thursday if she has an attorney.