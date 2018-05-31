Police: 3 kids found padlocked inside room at Kinston apartment

KINSTON --
Police in Kinston found three children padlocked inside a room at an apartment, and their mother is charged in the incident.

The Kinston Police Department told local media outlets that officers responding to a call found the children ages 4, 6 and 8 sleeping on the floor of the room.

The Lenoir County Department of Social Services was contacted, and unspecified arrangements were made for the children.

Authorities say 36-year-old April Christine Berry returned to the apartment about 90 minutes after officers reached the scene Wednesday.

Berry is charged with child abuse and is in the Lenoir County jail on a $3,000 bond.

It couldn't be determined Thursday if she has an attorney.
