Police: 4 dead in Waffle House shooting near Nashville, Tennessee

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Four people are dead and several others are injured after a shooting at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee, police say.According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:25 a.m. Sunday local time at the Waffle House location at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.Police say the suspect sat in his truck staring at the restaurant before grabbing his rifle and opening fire.After several shots were fired, police say a patron was able to wrestle the rifle away from the gunman. Police are now calling that patron a "hero."A total of six people were shot. Two were fatally shot outside the restaurant. One person was killed inside and one person died at the hospital.The suspect -- who was wearing only a green jacket and was otherwise nude at the time of the shooting -- then fled the restaurant on foot.Police later identified the person of interest as 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. He was last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. Authorities do not believe he is armed, however, police know he has a propensity for guns, so they're not ruling out that he may be armed and dangerous.Officials are calling the shooting totally random and say Reinking was not associated with anyone inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.Antioch is a suburban neighborhood about 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.There were 35 officers from three precincts which responded to the shooting, police said.Waffle House released the following statement Sunday morning: