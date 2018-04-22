U.S. & WORLD

Police: 4 dead in Waffle House shooting near Nashville, Tennessee

Multiple dead in Waffle House shooting. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on April 22, 2018. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Four people are dead and several others are injured after a shooting at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee, police say.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:25 a.m. Sunday local time at the Waffle House location at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.

Police say the suspect sat in his truck staring at the restaurant before grabbing his rifle and opening fire.

After several shots were fired, police say a patron was able to wrestle the rifle away from the gunman. Police are now calling that patron a "hero."

A total of six people were shot. Two were fatally shot outside the restaurant. One person was killed inside and one person died at the hospital.

The suspect -- who was wearing only a green jacket and was otherwise nude at the time of the shooting -- then fled the restaurant on foot.

Police later identified the person of interest as 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. He was last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. Authorities do not believe he is armed, however, police know he has a propensity for guns, so they're not ruling out that he may be armed and dangerous.

Officials are calling the shooting totally random and say Reinking was not associated with anyone inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.



Antioch is a suburban neighborhood about 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

There were 35 officers from three precincts which responded to the shooting, police said.


Waffle House released the following statement Sunday morning:
We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Right now, our first thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we will be there for them in this most difficult time. We are still gathering the details, and so we do not have much information to share. While this is an active investigation, we defer all questions about the incident to the Metro Police in Nashville. Our Senior Vice President, Area Vice President, Division Manager and other members of management are on site now to assist in any way they can. We also have a corporate team on the way from Atlanta. This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family, and we ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers.
