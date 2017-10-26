Police: 8-year-old collapses on playground, dies

Police say an 8-year-old North Carolina girl has died after she collapsed on a playground.Richlands Police Chief Ron Lindig told local media outlets emergency personnel were called to Richlands Elementary School around 11 a.m. on Tuesday after a report of a girl who was not breathing. Lindig said when emergency personnel reached the school, a school nurse was performing CPR.The chief said the student was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital, where she died. The girl's identity couldn't be confirmed on Wednesday.Authorities haven't released any information on the cause of the girl's death.Richlands is about 14 miles north of Jacksonville.