Police: 8-year-old collapses on playground, dies

An undated photo of children playing on a school playground (KABC)

RICHLANDS, North Carolina --
Police say an 8-year-old North Carolina girl has died after she collapsed on a playground.

Richlands Police Chief Ron Lindig told local media outlets emergency personnel were called to Richlands Elementary School around 11 a.m. on Tuesday after a report of a girl who was not breathing. Lindig said when emergency personnel reached the school, a school nurse was performing CPR.

The chief said the student was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital, where she died. The girl's identity couldn't be confirmed on Wednesday.

Authorities haven't released any information on the cause of the girl's death.

Richlands is about 14 miles north of Jacksonville.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child deathNC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Mount Olive mother accused of trying to kill children
RTP waitress: Boss harassed, bullied her even after she quit
Triangle could be closer to getting an IKEA
Anti-Trump Halloween display riles neighborhood
Trump to declare opioid crisis a public health emergency
Mom upset after photo of autistic son using school bathroom circulates online
TBH: What parents should know about this feel-good app
Police: College student forced girl to send nude photos
Show More
RDU investigates report of gun stolen from luggage
'So liberal:' Rural NC lawmaker switches parties
Durham ranked second in new syphilis cases in NC
Crash closes I-40 eastbound near Lake Wheeler Road
Hit-and-run survivor meets good Samaritan who helped her
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
More Photos