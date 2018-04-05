  • LIVE VIDEO Remains of Air Force Col. Edgar Davis, who went missing-in-action during the Vietnam War, arrives at RDU

Police arrest man accused of robbing convenient sore, 2 Durham banks

John Maxwell Sizemore (Credit: Durham police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man accused of robbing two Durham banks and a convenience store has been arrested.

On March 28, 35-year-old John Maxwell Sizemore was arrested in Raleigh and charged with three counts of common-law robbery and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

He was booked into the Durham County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Sizemore is accused of robbing BB&T at 5028 North Roxboro Street on March 22 and robbing the Wells Fargo on 900 West Club Boulevard and the BP Family Fare Convenience Store at 3804 North Duke Street on February 26.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

No weapon was seen during any of the robberies and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Krieger at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29245 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bank robberydurham policeDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fire at scrap metal recycling center in downtown Durham
Audit: National Guard soldiers overpaid during Hurricane Matthew relief
3 new flu deaths reported; NC's total to 348 for season
DA: Man did the 'right thing' by pleading guilty to shooting Durham girl
Garner police arrest man in gold jumpsuit who led them on pursuit
Mom of teen killed in Fayetteville wreck: 'This all could have been avoided'
Police: Charlotte woman found captive, severely beaten by boyfriend
Baby forgotten in car dies in South Carolina heat
Show More
Durham named best city for millennials in US
Boy with autism bit by Henderson K-9 while police were searching for him
Fort Bragg soldier to receive remains of great-grandfather POW/MIA nearly 70 years later
Thousands gather in Memphis for 50th anniversary of MLK assassination
Family flap after land quietly sold for new Orange County jail
More News