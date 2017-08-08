Eric Lamont Dillard

Raleigh police have arrested a third man involved in a fatal shooting on Pebble Beach Drive last week.Authorities have charged 19-year-old Xavier Dawu Murrell with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center.Last week, police charged 18-year-old Cresyan Tyrek Scurlock and 19-year-old in connection with the shooting.Two people were killed in back-to-back shootings within three hours of each other on the night of Aug. 1.The first shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Pebble Beach Drive, in the northeast part of the city. 21-year-old Taheem Ivory Lassiter died of his injuries.Police said the shootings do not appear to be connected.