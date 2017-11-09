Police: Brawl outside Chicago school involved students, parents

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police said they responded to a large fight outside a high school that involved as many as 100 students and parents Wednesday afternoon. (WLS)

WLS
CHICAGO, Illinois --
Police in Chicago, Illinois said they responded to a large fight outside a high school that involved as many as 100 students and parents Wednesday afternoon.



Police responded to Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in the 3000-block of South King Drive at about 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to reports of a large fight as classes let out, involving possibly dozens of people.

The Chicago Fire Department said one officer suffered a minor leg injury and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment. A girl was also injured when she was kicked in the face.

Witnesses tried to break up the fight, which was predominantly between 20 to 30 girls, but things spiraled out of control.

"They stopped, and they started taking off jackets and throwing blows. So then I got out of my car. Let me see if I can get them to stop. Maybe they will see somebody older, and maybe they'll stop. It didn't stop them," said Thomas Deaderick, who tried to intervene.

No information has been released about what caused the brawl. Police said officers from three districts responded to the scene. Police said no one was arrested.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fighthigh schoolnational
Load Comments
Top Stories
Stuck with cold weather! First freeze coming this weekend
Man found dead along southern Wake Co. road identified
Toddler dies after pre-K allegedly gave him cheese
Bullet ends up under man's skin after Fayetteville shooting
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
Box truck flips on I-40 in Johnston County
ECU student found dead in dorm; police investigating
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Show More
Raleigh business goes bankrupt, employees not paid
Durham construction worker injured while using portable toilet
Durham man arrested in 2005 rape case
Sanford man charged with slew of drug-related offenses
Cumberland Co. Schools get more than 100 donated instruments
More News
Top Video
Bullet ends up under man's skin after Fayetteville shooting
Box truck flips on I-40 in Johnston County
Cumberland Co. Schools get more than 100 donated instruments
Raleigh business goes bankrupt, employees not paid
More Video