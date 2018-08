A Chapel Hill man is now facing murder charges after his brother, who he allegedly stabbed last month , died from his injuries.Kareem Tay'shaun Shah, 20, was originally charged with attempted first-degree after police said he stabbed his 26-year-old brother Scottie Levelle Clardy on July 22.Clardy died at the hospital on July 27.Shah is now charged with first-degree murder. He is being held on no bond.