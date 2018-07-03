Police charge Alamance County man with murder of Durham woman

Philip Montanino

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities have arrested a man in the killing of a Durham woman that was discovered after a welfare check Monday.

Elizabeth Watson, 59, was found dead after a welfare check was conducted Monday in the 2400 block of Camellia Drive on July 2.

Durham police charged Philip Montanino, 49, of Alamance County with murder along with larceny of a motor vehicle.

Montanino is being held at Durham County Jail without bond.

Durham Police said the two knew each other and the incident is not considered random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Heulsman at (919) 724-3861 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
