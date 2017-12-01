Police: Check statements if you used ATM at Farmer's Market

If you have been to the North Carolina State Farmer's Market recently and used an ATM, you may want to check in with your bank. Police say a man placed a card skimmer at the Cash Points and it could have stolen your card information.A service tech found the skimmer and reported it.Police aren't sure how many victims there are or how longer the skimmer has been attached.Leslie Cox visits the Market once a week with his wife and says he stays away from grabbing cash on site."We don't use the one except at our bank for that very reason," he said. "We're just nervous about people getting the information, so we just do it when we go to the bank."Authorities are encouraging people to check their statements and contact Raleigh Police if there are inconsistencies.24-year-old Vasilica-Marcel Ciobanu has been arrested in the incident and charged with card Theft.