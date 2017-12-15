Police: Wake woman severely burned child with heating pad in diaper

Kimberly Brenyelle Bonds (Wake County Sheriff's Office)

The Wake County Sheriff's Office has charged a woman with felonious child abuse, saying that she severely burned a child after placing a homemade heating pad in its diaper.

Police say Kimberly Brenyelle Bonds, 22, of Raleigh, showed "reckless disregard for human life" by placing the heating pad on the child's buttocks.

According to the arrest warrant Bonds was "a person providing care to or supervision" to the child.

Bonds is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
raleigh newswake county newschild abuseRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hidden Triangle: Abandon castle offers taste of Russia
One dead, one injured in shooting near Raleigh Waffle House
NC man found dead in fire with dogs curled next him
Police investigating armed robbery at Wake Forest home
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
Five Edgecombe County schools closed Friday due to water leak
Royal wedding date announced
Suspect in VA car attack now facing first-degree murder
Show More
AIM shuts down after 20 years
Woman has wallet stolen, mystery shopper buys groceries
Maggots, dead mouse found in woman's smelly car
Rain By Monday
Families of murder victims hold vigil, look for answers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
More Photos