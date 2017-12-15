The Wake County Sheriff's Office has charged a woman with felonious child abuse, saying that she severely burned a child after placing a homemade heating pad in its diaper.Police say Kimberly Brenyelle Bonds, 22, of Raleigh, showed "reckless disregard for human life" by placing the heating pad on the child's buttocks.According to the arrest warrant Bonds was "a person providing care to or supervision" to the child.Bonds is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.