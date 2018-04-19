STARBUCKS

Philadelphia police commissioner says he 'failed miserably' in Starbucks arrests messaging

Police commissioner says he "failed" in Starbucks arrests messaging. Sarah Bloomquist and Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
The commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department says he "failed miserably" in his message after the controversial arrests of two black men at a Starbucks in Center City last week.

Commissioner Richard Ross says he was not aware of the Starbucks business model, that people "spend long hours in Starbucks and aren't necessarily expected to make a purchase." He said it's reasonable to believe the arresting officers didn't know that either.

"I should have said the officers acted within the scope of the law and not that they didn't do anything wrong. Words are very important," he said.

Ross said new department policies are being developed based on the lessons learned from the incident.

Video showing the April 12 arrests of Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson went viral. They appeared on GMA Thursday morning, and Nelson said, "When you know that you did nothing wrong, how do you really react to it?"

2 men arrested at Philadlephia Starbucks break their silence on Good Morning America on April 19, 2018.


Officers were summoned to the shop after a manager called 911. That manager is no longer at the store, Starbucks said.

Over the weekend, attention and outrage over the video grew, prompting a protest at the local Starbucks restaurant and a national boycott. By Monday, the men were set to meet with Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson to discuss what happened.

Johnson has responded quickly to public outcry around the arrests, calling them "reprehensible," apologizing and ordering stores closed May 29 for mandatory training to tackle unconscious bias.

