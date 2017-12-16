A Durham man is in the hospital after police said he accidentally shot himself in the leg while sitting in his car.According to police, the incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on East Main Stree and North Alston Avenue.Officers said the man was inside of his car when his gun discharged, injuring his leg.The man was transported to Duke University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police have ruled the shooting an accidental discharge; no charges were filed.