Noah Rochon Harris

A Durham man has been arrested in connection with two attempted burglaries in Hillsborough.According to police, 22-year-old Noah Rochon Harris tried to break into two residences, one in the Cornwallis Hills neighborhood and another in the Gatemoore neighborhood, early Saturday morning.Officers said while fleeing from the second home, the suspect fired off a flare gun and hit the house.Police said the homeowner was able to extinguish the flames; no one was injured.After fleeing, an officer and an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy encountered Harris and another suspect in a vehicle on Oakdale Drive, which is located between the two neighborhoods.The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and fled at a high rate of speed onto northbound Churton Street.Officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed near the intersection with Corbin Street.The driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot.Officials arrested Harris and charged him with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, burglary tools and two counts of stolen property, attempted first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, felony fleeing to elude, carrying of concealed weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a weapon into an occupied dwelling, first-degree arson, and injury to real property.Additional charged may be pending; police said he is also charged in three vehicle break-ins.Harris was booked into the Orange County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond for the charges from the Hillsborough Police Department and under a $500 secured bond due to an order for arrest from Durham County.Authorities did not comment on the other suspect involved.