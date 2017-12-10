Police: Durham woman walking dog sexually assaulted

Durham police are investigating the sexual assault of a 32 year old woman who was found lying in the grass unconscious near a wooded area along the 5300 block of Penrith Street.Police say the woman was walking her dog at the time of the attack. Investigators are looking for two people of interest who are described as white males in their mid 20s to early 30s. One was wearing a grey coat and the other was wearing a red coat.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Sandoval at (919) 560-4440 extension 29461 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.