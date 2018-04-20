Charlotte police: Father, 4-year-old son run over by teens stealing Bud Light

A father and son are recovering after being hit by teens stealing beer (Credit: WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, NC --
A father is still recovering in the hospital days after he and his 4-year-old son were run over by a teenager in the parking lot of a Charlotte shopping center.

Police said the teen stole a 24-pack of Bud Light from a Harris Teeter Tuesday night and ran out of the store.

The thief then jumped into a waiting car, which sped away and collided with 41-year-old Nathan Green and his 4-year-old son, knocking them both to the ground.

Green suffered multiple skull fractures, and the boy had a deep gash on his head.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"I'm angry. I'm sad. I'm upset. I am confused," mother and wife Amber Green told WSOC.

Even though the 4-year-old's forehead was cut deep, his mother said his questions cut even deeper.

"He will pause and get teary-eyed and say, "Mom, I don't understand why someone wants to run me over. Mommy, why I get hit by a car? Mommy, why were they in a hurry? Where were they going?'"

So far, no arrests have been made.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runcrimecharlotte newsCharlotte
Top Stories
Raleigh man gets taken for a ride with terrifying Craigslist scam
Man turns himself in for 2017 homicide at Fayetteville Motel 6
NC massage therapists pack public hearing to blast proposed rules
Police arrest suspect in connection with two cab driver attacks
Two Florida deputies killed in apparent ambush at restaurant
Sen. Sanders, Rev. Barber talk social issues at Duke
Comey memo: Trump complained about Flynn's 'judgment issues'
'She drove in!': Witness describes moment driver hit Raleigh dealership
Show More
Inspector: Massive egg recall farm had ongoing rodent infestation
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville man gets $500 in unclaimed cash
Parents upset over Athens Drive fight suspensions
NC man arrested for fraud; thousands of counterfeit coupons
Bragg soldiers undergo training for nuclear bomb attack
More News