Police: Fayetteville gas station clerk shoots, injures would-be robber

Fayetteville Police Department's Robbery Unit and Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating after three people were shot at a gas station Wednesday night. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police Department's Robbery Unit and Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating after an attempted robbery went wrong Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the Five Star BP gas station located along the 2100 block of Cedar Creek Road.

Officers said after the clerk saw two armed suspects enter the business, he took out a firearm and shot at the suspects, striking one.

The suspects then fled the scene.

A short time later, a person called 911 to report that they had been shot, and they were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers determined the caller had been shot by the BP clerk.

Charges have yet to be filed; however, police said they are pending.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective M. Harter with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-0143 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
