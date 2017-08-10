Detectives are on scene along the 2000 block of Rosehill Rd investigating a homicide. One male victim shot; shooter is currently in custody pic.twitter.com/kUgrudsVTQ — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) August 10, 2017

BREAKING: Cynthia Anderson charged in the shooting death of her 74-year-old roommate. New details at 4:30 #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/WXuwMoChLs — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) August 10, 2017

Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot early Thursday morning.It happened around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of Rosehill Road.Fayetteville police said officers found 74-year-old Marson Collins dead inside of his home.Authorities said that Collins and the gunman, 38-year-old Cynthia Anderson, knew one another and were living together.Officials said after Anderson shot Collins to death she called 911 to report what she had done.Anderson was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond, charged with first-degree murder.Police are workng to figure out the motive behind this shooting; however, they're asking for the public's help with contacting the victim's family."Detectives have worked tirelessly throughout the night through the day trying to contact family members, friends," said Fayetteville Police Department Lt. Todd Joyce. "They have been unsuccessful with contacting anyone. Right now we're asking for the public's help with contacting family, friends of anyone connected to them. We have to deliver that news."