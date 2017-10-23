FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit are searching for two men accused of assaulting and raping a woman.
The incident happened on October 18 along the 100 block of Ann Street.
According to reports, the victim said she was sitting on a bench when she was approached by two males.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The suspects assaulted the victim, raped her, and then fled the scene, detectives said.
The first suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, approximately 5'09", with blonde hair, brown eyes, muscular build, and he was wearing blue jeans at the time.
The second suspect is described as a black male, 20-30 years of age, approximately 6'05", skinny build, with a short afro and a goatee, wearing a Yankees shirt, black jeans, and red shoes at the time.
Those with information are asked to call police at (910) 366-5853.