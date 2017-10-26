Police: Former Apex student forced girl to send nude photos

Royce Andrew Reddix (Credit: Guilford County Sheriff's Office)

GREENSBORO (WTVD) --
Police have accused a former Apex high school student of forcing a 12-year-old Virginia girl to send him nude images and videos and threatening to send them to people she knew.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Apex Police Department charged 18-year-old Royce Andrew Reddix on Oct. 13 with eight counts of first-degree exploitation of a minor and a count of exploitation.

A search warrant said a report was filed with the Salem, Virginia, Police Department in July by the girl's parents.

Reddix was enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University at the time of his arrest.

He was placed on interim suspension from North Carolina A&T on October 19, according to Todd Simmons, Assistant Vice Chancellor for University Relations.

The search warrant said the victim had been forced to produce the images using an app and the suspect threatened to send them to people she knew unless she produced more.

The suspect posed as a 12-year-old girl on the app.

Editor's note: This version of the story has been updated to clarify that Reddix was not a college student at the time of the alleged incidents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nude photoschild pornographycrimenorth carolina newswake county newsstudent arrestedGreensboroApexWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Do you have unclaimed money waiting for you?
Raleigh women's prison officer assaulted by inmate
Woodlake residents file lawsuit over damaged dam
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
Wake County man charged with mother's murder
Serious head and hand wounds described by Bergdahl searchers
How old is too old to go trick-or-treating?
Price slashed for John Edwards' Chapel Hill home
Show More
New screenings begin for passengers on US-bound flights
Mount Olive mother accused of trying to kill children
Police: 8-year-old collapses on playground, dies
VIDEO: Off-duty trooper saves choking man at restaurant
RTP waitress: Boss harassed, bullied her even after she quit
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
More Photos