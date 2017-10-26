Police: Former Apex student forced girl to send nude photos

Police have accused a former Apex high school student of forcing a 12-year-old Virginia girl to send him nude images and videos and threatening to send them to people she knew.The Apex Police Department charged 18-year-old Royce Andrew Reddix on Oct. 13 with eight counts of first-degree exploitation of a minor and a count of exploitation.A search warrant said a report was filed with the Salem, Virginia, Police Department in July by the girl's parents.Reddix was enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University at the time of his arrest.He was placed on interim suspension from North Carolina A&T on October 19, according to Todd Simmons, Assistant Vice Chancellor for University Relations.The search warrant said the victim had been forced to produce the images using an app and the suspect threatened to send them to people she knew unless she produced more.The suspect posed as a 12-year-old girl on the app.