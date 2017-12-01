Cold Swaringer-Herring

Philadelphia police say a teenage girl was stabbed approximately 80 times and then set on fire met by a man she met on Facebook.The body of 15-year-old Sabriya McLean was found in the 200 block of South 49th Street late Tuesday morning.According to investigators, McLean met up with the suspect, 23-year-old Cole Swaringer-Herring, on Monday night.Source say the suspect's parents were both out at the time and when they returned home he told them what he'd done. The next morning they alerted police.Swaringer-Herring was arrested on the scene after the body was found under a pile of leaves by responding officers. Given the violence of the crime, investigators want to know if this suspect has killed before."It was a very violent act so we're looking at him in connection to some other possible cases that we've had," said Capt. Jack Ryan.There was no word on a motive for the killing.Swaringer-Herring is charged with murder, arson, abuse of a corpse and related offenses. He's being held pending his future preliminary hearing.McLean, from New Castle, Delaware, had been reported missing. She had just turned 15 in October.