UPDATE: No bomb. The threat is now over @Nordstrom @ShopSouthpoint. Nordstrom employees were told to either wait in their vehicle or go grab lunch. #ABC11 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) March 26, 2018

BREAKING: @DurhamPoliceNC confirm another #SouthpointMallBombThreat has come in within the last few minutes. Another crew is headed to the scene. @Nordstrom employees evacuating. pic.twitter.com/Bw7kFD2okf — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) March 26, 2018

Police have given the "all clear" at The Streets at Southpoint Mall Nordstrom and the store has reopened.Around noon Monday, Nordstrom employees evacuated after yet another threat at the mall.There have been four threats reported on Monday and two on Sunday.Mall officials released the following statement after Monday's first threat:"We are working in collaboration with the Durham Police Department as they conduct a full investigation ... It is always disheartening when incidents like this occur but please know the safety and well being of our customers and employees is of the utmost importance."