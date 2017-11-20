The Fayetteville Police Department has released the identity of the woman found dead outside of her residence on Friday.Officers said the woman was identified as 59-year-old Theresa Schrump.Schrump's body was found just before 7:30 outside of her home in the 4700 block of Republican Road by a neighbor.According to police, the woman fell two stories from her balcony and was pronounced dead on scene.A cause of death has yet to be determined.Those with information are asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-8630 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.-----------------------------