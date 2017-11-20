Fayetteville police ID woman who fell from balcony, found dead outside home

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead outside of her residence. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department has released the identity of the woman found dead outside of her residence on Friday.

Officers said the woman was identified as 59-year-old Theresa Schrump.

READ MORE: Police investigating body found outside Fayetteville home

Schrump's body was found just before 7:30 outside of her home in the 4700 block of Republican Road by a neighbor.

According to police, the woman fell two stories from her balcony and was pronounced dead on scene.

A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Those with information are asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-8630 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

