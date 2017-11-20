FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --The Fayetteville Police Department has released the identity of the woman found dead outside of her residence on Friday.
Officers said the woman was identified as 59-year-old Theresa Schrump.
READ MORE: Police investigating body found outside Fayetteville home
Schrump's body was found just before 7:30 outside of her home in the 4700 block of Republican Road by a neighbor.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
According to police, the woman fell two stories from her balcony and was pronounced dead on scene.
A cause of death has yet to be determined.
Those with information are asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-8630 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
-----------------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD